Former Celtic target Sacha Boey has revealed that the Hoops wanted to sign him, but explained he joined Galatasaray because the Turkish side are a bigger club in his view.

Signing a new right-back was one of Celtic’s top priorities coming into the transfer window and they have roped in Josip Juranovic from Legia Warsaw to strengthen their department.

Juranovic, though, was not the only player under consideration by the Hoops this summer, with the club said to have looked at other players, including Boey.

Celtic had identified Boey as an ideal candidate to bolster their options at right-back and had even made an offer to sign him from Ligue 1 club Rennes.

However, the 20-year-old turned down the offer to join the Glasgow giants and went on to put pen to paper on a four-year deal with Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Explaining the reason behind his decision to snub Celtic, Boey has revealed that he chose Galatasaray over the Hoops because he felt the Turkish side are a bigger club.

“Celtic wanted to sign me, but Galatasaray are a bigger team and I chose Galatasaray because they are a bigger team“, Boey was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet fotoMac.

Boey went on to insist that he has joined Galatasaray to continue his development as a player and vowed to put in the hard work to improve.

“I came here to improve myself, I will do the necessary work for this“, Boey said.

While Boey has turned down a move to Parkhead, Celtic will be hoping that Juranovic can solve their issues at right-back this season.