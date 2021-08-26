Blackburn Rovers have assessed Liverpool defender Billy Koumetio as a potential option this summer, according to Lancs Live.

The Championship club are said to have a good relationship with Liverpool, having provided Reds star Harvey Elliott with a platform to shine last season.

Blackburn have also done business with the Anfield outfit this summer, taking highly-rated midfielder Leighton Clarkson on loan.

Having developed a strong relationship with Liverpool, Tony Mowbray’s side appear to have continued to keep tabs on youngsters at the club, with Koumetio said to be among them.

The English second tier club have assessed the 18-year-old as a potential option to bolster their defence this summer.

Koumetio initially cropped up on Blackburn’s radar in January and the Lancashire club have continued to monitor him.

However, despite assessing Koumetio as a potential option, Blackburn are claimed to be expected to sign Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton on loan.

Koumetio made his senior debut for Jurgen Klopp’s side last season and it remains to be seen where his immediate future lies as the transfer window nears a close.