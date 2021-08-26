Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed on a contract with Manchester City ahead of a potential sensational return to the Premier League, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 36-year-old forward is pushing for a move out of Juventus ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline and Manchester City appear to be his only option.

The Premier League champions were initially reluctant to sign the veteran Portuguese but it has been claimed that the club are now getting serious about getting him.

Jorge Mendes has offered him to Manchester City and a contractual agreement is in place should he join the Etihad outfit.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, a two-year contract worth €15m per season net has been agreed between the two camps.

However, Manchester City are not prepared to offer the €29m Juventus want before they are ready to sanction Ronaldo’s departure.

The Premier League champions have offered Raheem Sterling to Juventus but the Italian giants have rejected signing the player.

Juventus have an interest in Gabriel Jesus but for the moment, Manchester City are not prepared to let him go.

The Italians have made it clear to Mendes in a meeting that Ronaldo will not be allowed to leave on a free transfer.