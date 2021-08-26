An exchange of players involving Cristiano Ronaldo between Manchester City and Juventus is not being considered at the moment, it has been claimed in Italy.

Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is in talks with the higher-ups at Juventus to discuss the future of the Portuguese star.

It has been claimed that Ronaldo all but has an understanding on a contract with Manchester City, but the Turin club still need convincing.

As part of the deal to bring Ronaldo to the Etihad, it was claimed that Manchester City were considering Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus or Bernardo Silva as players who could be involved in a swap deal for him.

However, no interchange of players is being contemplated at the moment to bring Ronaldo to the Etihad, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Mendes is working overtime to work out a deal that is satisfactory for all parties and to get the transfer over the line.

One of the obstacles in the path of the transfer is the Turin club is not willing to let their talisman leave on a free transfer, while Manchester City are not willing to meet the Serie A side’s asking amount.

If the deal goes through, Ronaldo will be joining the cross-city rivals of Manchester United, the club where he shot to fame and where he enjoys legendary status among the fanbase.