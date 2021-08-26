Club Brugge are keen to retain the services of Noa Lang, but are braced for a late bid for the Leeds United target in the final days of the transfer window.

The 22-year-old’s performances for Club Brugge have seen him attract transfer interest from several clubs, including La Liga outfit Sevilla.

Leeds are another club interested in signing Lang, with Whites director of football Victor Orta said to be monitoring the player.

Club Brugge, though, maintain that the forward is not for sale this summer and will only consider selling him for a fee of €30m.

According to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, Club Brugge are braced for a late bid for Lang in the final days of the transfer window.

With only six more days remaining in the transfer window, it remains to be seen if any of Lang’s suitors will approach the Belgian club with an offer.

Having missed out on a call up to the Netherlands national team, Lang is said to be aware of the need to seal a move to a top European league in the future.

While Lang could be prepared to leave Club Brugge this summer, it is unclear if Leeds intend to step up their interest in the player, with Bielsa yet to give his green light for a move.