Everton have given the green light to Moise Kean returning to Juventus, but are clear on what the conditions of the deal must be.

Kean has struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park and spent last term on loan in France at Paris Saint-Germain.

Everton are prepared to move him on again this summer and Juventus are looking at taking him back to Turin.

The Italian giants are preparing to let Cristiano Ronaldo go and want to bring in a young striker to replace him, with Kean a strong contender for the role.

Super agent Mino Raiola met with Juventus on Thursday and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Everton have given the green light to Kean joining the Bianconeri.

However, the Toffees are clear that while a loan is acceptable it is likely to need to come with a loan fee and an obligation to buy in it, set at around €25m.

Kean is happy to return to Juventus, who he left for Everton in 2019, if the deal can be agreed.

Moving Kean out would also give Everton extra space to operate in the transfer market as they look to make signings of their own.