Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has insisted that Harry Kane is unlikely to get his way with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy over his new contract demands.

Kane has decided to stay at Tottenham this season after pushing for a transfer to Manchester City all summer.

The north London club never shifted their stance and flat out rejected to negotiate with Manchester City, who were left frustrated by Spurs’ blunt tactics.

Jordan stressed that Kane did not decide to stay at Tottenham out of love for the club but because he had no other options.

He insisted that the striker would have had to burn his image in order to force his way out of Tottenham this summer.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “He hasn’t decided to stay, he has got no options.

“His options were to go out and to set fire to the image of Harry Kane.

“The only way Harry Kane could have done anything different was to set fire to the fact that he is a consummate professional in the way he approaches the game and trains.

“And he would have had to go down and do a Riyad Mahrez and basically say, I am downing tools, I am not playing and I am going to turn to the PFA and get their support.”

Kane is believed to be now demanding a contract worth £400,000 per week from Spurs to become one of the highest earners in the Premier League.

However, Jordan conceded that Levy is unlikely to give in to the demands and pointed out that he still has three years left on his Tottenham contract.

“We can’t really be sitting here and say in all seriousness that Harry Kane, under Daniel Levy and the way he operates, is really meriting a pay rise.

“And they are going to reverse the argument and say, you can’t have the other way Spurs.

“You can’t put at a price point that you can’t sell me for and then pay me at a different price point.

“Spurs answer must be, yes we can because you signed a six-year contract and you get on with it.”