Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that the Gunners are talking to Willian and his agent as they try to put an end to the uncertainty around the Brazilian’s future at the club.

The 33-year-old has two more years remaining on his contract with the north London giants, but could leave the club before next Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Willian is among the players Arsenal are looking to move on before the transfer window slams shut as they look to make space for potential signings.

Brazilian club Corinthians have been credited with an interest in signing the former Chelsea star, but could struggle to manage his wages without help from Arsenal.

As Willian continues to be linked with a move away from Arsenal, Arteta revealed that the Gunners are in touch with the player and his agent as they try to move him on.

“We are having some conversations with him and the agent“, Arteta told a press conference.

“We’re evaluating the position we’re in.“

With time running out on the clock, it remains to be seen if Arsenal can find a taker for Willian.