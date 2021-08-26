Super agent Jorge Mendes has spoken to Manchester United about Cristiano Ronaldo, as the Portuguese edges towards joining Manchester City, according to talkSPORT.

Ronaldo is ready to move on from Juventus before the transfer window closes and Manchester City are tipped to be his likely destination.

A move to the Etihad Stadium is likely not to sit well with Manchester United fans given Ronaldo’s association with the Red Devils.

And the player’s agent, Mendes, has been in touch with Manchester United to float the possibility of an Old Trafford return for the 36-year-old.

However, it is claimed that such a move is unlikely at present.

Manchester United splashed the cash to sign Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho this summer, while they have yet to move on a number of fringe stars.

Forking out a fee for Ronaldo and picking up his large wage demands could be a bridge too far for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

And Ronaldo could be plying his trade in the sky blue shirt of Manchester City this season.