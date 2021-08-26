Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp played a key role in his club sealing a deal for starlet Bobby Clark from Newcastle United’s academy set-up, having held face-to-face talks with him ahead of his move, according to the Chronicle.

Clark was part of Newcastle‘s academy set-up and has represented England at Under-16 level.

The Reds have been working on a move for the highly rated 16-year-old for several weeks and finally managed to snap him up from the Magpies for an undisclosed fee on Thursday.

Liverpool finally succeeded in snapping up Clark and it has emerged Reds boss Klopp played a key role in the transfer.

The German tactician sat down with Clark and held talks face-to-face, facilitating the youngster’s move to the Merseyside giants.

Although Newcastle have lost one of their most promising young talents, they are in line to receive a compensation fee from Liverpool.

Clark has been spending time at the Merseyside club ahead of his move so as to settle into the surroundings, and will now don the red strip of Liverpool on a permanent basis.

Having earned a move to Liverpool’s academy, the England youth international will be determined to kick on with his development at his new home.