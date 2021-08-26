Juventus have made it clear to Jorge Mendes that Manchester City linked Cristiano Ronaldo will not be allowed to leave on a free transfer in the coming days.

The 36-year-old forward is believed to be pushing for a move out of Juventus ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League with Manchester City believed to be interested in signing him.

There are claims Manchester City could consider signing him if he was available on a free transfer in the coming days.

But according to Sky Italia, Juventus have made their position clear to Mendes – Ronaldo will not be allowed to leave on a free transfer.

He still has a year left on his contract and Juventus will not let him go for free despite his massive wages.

Mendes is in Italy and met Juventus today to discuss the future of his high profile client amidst speculation of him leaving.

He also did not inform Juventus of any concrete offers for the veteran forward this summer.

The Portuguese super-agent has offered him to Manchester City but the Premier League champions are yet to show any concrete interest.