Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo has been quizzed by his team-mates about Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Ronaldo could join Manchester City before the transfer window slams shut and the Portuguese’s agent Jorge Mendes is working to make the transfer happen.

Juventus are prepared to let the 36-year-old move on if the offer is right and Ronaldo’s personal terms are not expected to be a problem for Manchester City.

Word of his potential arrival has reached the Manchester City squad and it has emerged that the players have been quizzing Cancelo about Ronaldo.

Cancelo played with Ronaldo at Juventus and the Manchester City players want to know how the forward trains and the work he does away from sessions on the training pitch.

Manchester City’s players are excited about the prospect of Ronaldo making the move to the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side will still need to agree a deal with Juventus for the move to happen.

Juventus do not want to let Ronaldo leave on a free transfer and are insisting on earning a fee from his departure.