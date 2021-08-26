Nottingham Forest have initiated contact with Guingamp over a move for striker Matthias Phaeton, it has been claimed in France, and could soon make an offer.

Forest boss Chris Hughton is keen on further bolstering his attacking options before the transfer window slams shut as he looks to lead his team to promotion back into the top flight, although they have had a tough start to their Championship campaign.

The Tricky Trees are on the hunt for a new striker and are exploring options in the domestic as well as foreign transfer talent pool.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Nottingham Forest have identified Guingamp striker Phaeton as a potential recruit in the remaining days of the transfer window.

Forest have made initial contact with the Ligue 2 side over a move for the 21-year-old Guadeloupe international.

But the Nottinghamshire outfit are not only club interested in acquiring the services of Phaeton as Ligue 1 side Angers have also stepped up their efforts in recent days.

Phaeton is known for being a technical player with pace and having a good range of passing.

It is suggested that an offer for the player could arrive soon, with the clock ticking down on the transfer window.