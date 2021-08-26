Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has given the green light to the club to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, it has been claimed in Italy.

Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is working on moving the attacker from Juventus and to a new club before the transfer window slams shut next week.

Manchester City are the most concrete option for Ronaldo and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Guardiola has given his approval to signing Ronaldo.

However, Manchester City do not want to pay a fee for the 36-year-old and are only willing to offer players in exchange.

Juventus will have to replace Ronaldo’s goals if he does depart the the Turin side are not keen on letting him leave without banking a transfer fee.

Mendes is working on the potential deal, but the clock is ticking down on the transfer window.

And it is claimed that the next 48 hours will be decisive in determining whether Ronaldo will move to Manchester City this summer.

Ronaldo has found the back of the net 101 times in 134 games for Juventus since he joined the club in 2018 from Real Madrid.