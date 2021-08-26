The League One club are looking to bring in more players before the end of the transfer window next week as they look to be ready for a crucial campaign.
Sunderland are believed to be in the market for attackers ahead of the end of the window and the club are also interested in a goalkeeper.
The recruitment team are looking at a number of options and it has been claimed that they have broadened their search area to sign a shot-stopper.
Sunderland are even looking at options outside England to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer.
Lee Johnson is keen to make sure that he has a squad to compete for promotion to the Championship this season.
The Sunderland boss wants to strengthen his goalkeeping department and the club are working hard to get a custodian in.
It remains to be seen whether Sunderland can find a goalkeeper outside England in time to sign one before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.