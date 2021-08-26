Sunderland have broadened their horizons in their bid to sign a new goalkeeper before the end of the transfer window on Tuesday, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The League One club are looking to bring in more players before the end of the transfer window next week as they look to be ready for a crucial campaign.

Sunderland are believed to be in the market for attackers ahead of the end of the window and the club are also interested in a goalkeeper.

The recruitment team are looking at a number of options and it has been claimed that they have broadened their search area to sign a shot-stopper.

Sunderland are even looking at options outside England to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer.

Lee Johnson is keen to make sure that he has a squad to compete for promotion to the Championship this season.

The Sunderland boss wants to strengthen his goalkeeping department and the club are working hard to get a custodian in.

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland can find a goalkeeper outside England in time to sign one before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.