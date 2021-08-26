Both Tottenham Hotspur and Watford are confident that a move to Vicarage Road will happen for Moussa Sissoko, according to football.london.

Spurs football managing director Fabio Paratici is working hard to offload fringe players as the end of the summer transfer window approaches.

Sissoko is surplus to requirements in north London and Paratici is now negotiating a permanent move for the Frenchman to Watford.

And it is claimed that Tottenham are confident that the move will go through, while Watford are equally confident about signing Sissoko.

The deal has not been fully agreed yet, but Sissoko is tipped to make the move to Vicarage Road before the transfer window shuts.

Sissoko has a further two years left on his contract at Tottenham.

Offloading the midfielder will free up space on Tottenham’s wage bill and Paratici is tipped to be working on potential incomings as well before the window closes.

Sissoko, 32, joined Tottenham from Newcastle United in 2016.