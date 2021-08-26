Tottenham Hotspur are still looking at the possibility of signing Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu in the final days of the transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 22-year-old Japanese international has been on Tottenham’s radar all summer and Fabio Paratici did hold talks with Bologna earlier in the window.

He was expected to be a Tottenham player now, following the end of the Olympics, with suggestions that the negotiations between the two clubs were advanced.

But the talks over a £17m deal stalled due to disagreements between the two clubs regarding the structure of the deal.

However, it has been claimed that Tottenham have not given up on the idea of signing Tomiyasu before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Paratici has his fingers in a number of transfer pies going into the final days of the transfer window.

But the Italian has not completely abandoned the potential arrival of the Bologna defender.

However, it is unclear whether he is a priority as Spurs are also in the market for a forward with Wolves’ Adama Traore a big target.

Tottenham admire Tomiyasu because of his ability to play both at centre-back and right-back.