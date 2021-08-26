Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Barcelona to snap up contract rebel Ilaix Moriba before the window closes.

Highly rated teenage midfielder Moriba has so far refused to sign a new contract at Barcelona and as a result has been sidelined from the first team scene at the club.

He has been heavily linked with an exit from the Camp Nou, with Manchester United firm admirers of the midfielder, while Manchester City, Chelsea and RB Leipzig are alive to his talents.

However, it is Tottenham who are pushing to land Moriba, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Spurs are locked in talks with Barcelona in a bid to snap up Moriba before the transfer window slams shut and are considered to be the player’s most likely destination at present.

The Catalans are prepared to sell him given his contractual situation and Spurs are prepared to become his new home.

Moriba tasted first team football at Barcelona last term and finished the campaign with 14 appearances in La Liga to his name.

He also played in the Champions League, clocking eleven minutes against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.