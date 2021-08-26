Tottenham Hotspur’s talks with Barcelona to sign midfield talent Ilaix Moriba are advanced, but there remain details to resolve.

Moriba has resisted signing a new contract with Barcelona this summer and has seen himself frozen out of the first team picture as a result.

Barcelona are prepared to sell the 18-year-old and Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and RB Leipzig have been linked with him.

It is Tottenham who are making the running though and their talks with Barcelona are now at an advanced stage, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

However, the deal is not done yet and intermediaries are hard at work to iron out the remaining details relating to the transfer.

While there is work to do, the parties involved are confident that the deal can be completed.

Tottenham are set to shift out midfielder Moussa Sissoko to Watford, while other players, including Serge Aurier, could also depart before the transfer window closes.

Landing Moriba will be seen as a coup by many, with the teenage midfielder tipped for big things, while Barcelona were keen for him to pen fresh terms.