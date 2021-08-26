Gaetan Laborde is still an option for West Ham United this summer, but Lyon have now contacted Montpellier to discuss a deal for the striker.

West Ham have scored eight goals from their two Premier League games so far, but are keen to strengthen their frontline further.

The Irons are said to be on the hunt for a new striker to provide cover for Michail Antonio, who currently tops the league goalscoring chart along with Bruno Fernandes.

Montpellier frontman Laborde is one player under consideration by West Ham, with the club claimed to have opened talks with the Ligue 1 outfit.

However, the Hammers are not the only club interested in acquiring Laborde’s services as Lyon have now contacted Montpellier for the striker, according to French radio station France Bleu.

It is claimed that Laborde is still an option for West Ham, but Lyon are said to be checking whether Montpellier are willing to lower their asking price of €20m for the Frenchman.

Apart from Lyon and West Ham, La Liga out Sevilla have also been credited with an interest in the Montpellier hitman.

Lyon’s league rivals Rennes are also said to have identified Laborde as a potential option to strengthen their squad this summer.