Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma is set to undergo a medical in Paris today as his proposed move to West Ham is now back on track, according to the Evening Standard.

Zouma’s transfer seemed to be off on Wednesday as the negotiations between the two clubs collapsed due to disagreements over the fee payment structure.

There were claims in France that the talks were dead in the water, but the two clubs kept talking and the move is now firmly back on.

And it has been claimed that the issues have been sorted out and all parties expect to see the transfer happen.

The defender will undergo his medical in Paris today ahead of joining West Ham on a five-year contract.

West Ham are now close to getting the deal done after it seemed more than once this summer that Zouma would not be joining them.

The Hammers initially baulked at his wage demands but personal terms have been sorted out between the club and the player’s representatives.

They have had a deal in place with Chelsea as well for a while and will be paying a £25m fee to the Blues.

David Moyes will hope that there will be no more hiccups as West Ham look to seal the deal to sign Zouma.