Ligue 1 side Bordeaux are willing to pay €18m and match Rubin Kazan’s offer for Celtic centre-forward Odsonne Edouard, according to Sky Sports News.

Having entered the final year of his contract with Celtic, Edouard has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer.

A host of Premier League clubs have been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old, with Crystal Palace said to be the most likely destination in England.

However, a move abroad has emerged as an option for Edouard in the final five days of the transfer window.

Russian club Rubin Kazan have already approached Celtic with an offer for €18m in an attempt to acquire the striker’s services.

Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux are also vying for Edouard’s services and are now prepared to match Rubin Kazan’s offer of €18m.

While it remains to be seen if Bordeaux will put in a bid soon, Rubin Kazan will be waiting to see if their offer is acceptable for Celtic.

The Russian club have proposed to pay the €18m fee in three installments of €10m, €4m and €4m over 12 months.