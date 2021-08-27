Celtic are close to reaching personal terms agreement with Georgios Giakoumakis, with a fee also agreed in principle with his club VVV-Venlo, according to Sky Sports News (16:03).

New Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou is keen on bringing in another striker to Celtic Park before the window slams shut on Tuesday and with VVV-Venlo man Giakoumakis being his top target.

Last term’s Eredivisie top scorer has been looking for a way out of VVV-Venlo following their relegation to the Eerste Divisie and was close to moving to 2. Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

However, the Germans chose to back away from a deal for Giakoumakis despite agreeing to terms with him and signed an alternative target.

Celtic were given a free run at the Greek’s signature and it appears they have made positive strides in negotiations with him.

The Hoops are close to reaching agreements over personal terms with Giakoumakis ahead of a potential move to Parkhead.

Celtic also have an agreement in principle in place on a £2.5m fee with VVV-Venlo for the hitman’s signature.

Amidst them edging closer to signing a new striker in Giakoumakis, Celtic could also see a high profile departure in the coming days with Odsonne Edouard receiving bids from interested parties.