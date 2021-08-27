Celtic star Odsonne Edouard is in the middle of a transfer tussle after Rubin Kazan slapped in a bid to rival Bordeaux for him, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Edouard has been consistently linked with leaving Celtic Park in summer window and he has been attracting interest from abroad.

As the clock ticks down on the transfer window, Bordeaux have begun to show big interest in taking the former Paris Saint-Germain player back to France.

Now though they face competition for Edouard as Russian side Rubin Kazan have put in a bid of €18m for Edouard.

Celtic could be tempted by the offer on the table for Edouard, while his wage demands are not tipped to be a problem for the Russians.

However, Bordeaux are not out of the race for Edouard’s services and could put in an offer of their own for him.

New Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has already bolstered his attacking options this summer, since taking over at the club.

Edouard has been a key player for Celtic in recent seasons, but could leave in the coming days, while Postecoglou has been keen on roping in one more striker this summer, with VVV-Venlo man Georgios Giakoumakis his top target.