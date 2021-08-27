Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has indicated towards Manchester United’s interest in re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus amidst speculation of him joining Manchester City.

Over the last 48 hours, it has emerged that Manchester City are pushing to take the 36-year-old forward to the Etihad ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Ronaldo has agreed a contract with the Premier League champions and it is now dependent on Manchester City agreeing on a fee with Juventus.

However, Manchester United have reportedly made a late attempt to hijack the move and take the former Red Devil back to Old Trafford.

And Solskjaer has more or less confirmed that Manchester United are interested, stating Bruno Fernandes has been in touch with his compatriot.

He stressed if Ronaldo is indeed leaving Juventus then Manchester United are interested in taking him back.

The Manchester United manager said in a press conference: “We’ve always had a good communication.

“Bruno has been talking to him as well and he knows what we feel about him.

“If he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows we are here.”

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can convince Ronaldo to take the route back to Old Trafford rather than end up at the Etihad.