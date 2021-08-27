Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot is keen on a move to Borussia Dortmund, having discussed the potential transfer with Red Devils team-mate Jadon Sancho and compatriot Raphael Guerreiro, according to German broadcaster Sport1.

The Portugal international joined Manchester United from FC Porto for around £19m in 2018, but has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford.

Having struggled to make an impression during his time at Manchester United, Dalot could leave the club before the transfer window slams shut.

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund have been credited with an interest in the full-back and have opened talks with the Red Devils over a deal.

While Borrusia Dortmund hold talks with Manchester United, Dalot is said to be open to the idea of joining the German giants.

Dalot has discussed a potential move to Borussia Dortmund with new Manchester United team-mate Sancho, as well as Portugal compatriot Guerreiro, who plays for the Germans.

Sancho plied his trade for Borussia Dortmund for four years before joining Manchester United this summer and Dalot is said to have talked about the club with him.

Borussia Dortmund are trying to strike a deal with Manchester United for Dalot, but want to sign him on an initial loan deal with an option to make the move permanent.