Moise Kean has agreed personal terms on a contract ahead of his move to Juventus from Everton, it has been claimed in Italy.

Juventus are in talks with Everton to secure a deal to take Kean back to Turin ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way to Manchester United and Juventus are now in the market to sign forwards in the coming days as they plan for life without the Portuguese.

Mino Raiola has been in conversations with Juventus to take Kean back to Turin and it seems a deal is in place between the player and the club.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Kean has agreed a contract with Juventus ahead of his potential return to Turin.

Juventus are now focused on the talks with Everton as they look to work out an agreement with the Premier League club.

Everton have been insisting on an obligatory purchase option if Kean is to be loaned out before Tuesday’s deadline.

Juventus would have preferred an option to buy but are ready to accept the mandatory clause if they qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The two clubs are in deep negotiations and are hopeful of finding an agreement for Kean’s move back to Italy.