Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is of the view that Rodrigo has in it in him to be a success at Elland Road, with the attacker having everything in his game that is needed.

Rodrigo, having joined the Whites in the summer of 2020, made 26 appearances in the Premier League last season, missing some games due to a groin injury.

He scored seven goals in his debut league season for the Whites, lower than team-mate Patrick Bamford with 17 strikes, with the Englishman having played every league game in the season.

Bielsa admitted that Rodrigo had less of an impact on the squad than Leeds expected, but he still believes in the striker’s ability to be an all-round success at Elland Road.

“Rodrigo is a player with all the faculties to triumph at Leeds”, Bielsa said in a press conference ahead of the game against Burnley.

“His resources can’t be better.

“Physical responses among the best in the team.

“Very serious pro, very dedicated.

“In a parallel way he has had an influence on the team less than what we expected, but when it’s about a player like Rodrigo it doesn’t have an aspect to correct.”

Leeds go into the game against Burnley this weekend looking for their first win of the new Premier League season, while the hosts are looking for their first points of the season.

Rodrigo will be looking to get off the mark for the season and help his team clinch their first win of the league campaign.