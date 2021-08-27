Georgios Giakoumakis will undergo a medical with Celtic on Sunday as he moves towards sealing a switch to the Scottish giants, Inside Futbol can reveal.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have been chasing the services of the prolific striker, but looked to have lost out to German side Werder Bremen.

However, Giakoumakis’ switch to Werder Bremen collapsed and Celtic pushed to complete a deal to land him from Dutch club VVV-Venlo.

They are now closing in on the deal and Giakoumakis is set to have a medical on Sunday, Inside Futbol’s John Georgopoulos can report, with the checks due to be carried out in Paris.

Giakoumakis, who finished as the top scorer in the Dutch Eredivisie last season, has agreed personal terms with Celtic.

He also has interest from a club in the Middle East, but a move to to Celtic is tipped to happen.

The 26-year-old hit the back of the net no fewer than 26 times in the Dutch top flight last term and helped himself to two four-goal hauls as VVV-Venlo suffered relegation.

Giakoumakis will be looking to hit the ground running at Celtic and quickly adapt to the demands of Scottish football.