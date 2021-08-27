Tottenham Hotspur are willing to pay Barcelona a fee of €20m to sign teenage midfielder Ilaix Moriba, but have not found common ground with the player’s agents so far.

Moriba has so far refused to sign a new contract at Barcelona and appears to be on his way out of the Camp Nou, with Tottenham holding talks to snap him up.

The north London side are, according to Catalan radio station RAC1, prepared to pay Barcelona a sum of €20m to secure the midfielder.

However, a potential stumbling block has been identified as it is claimed that Spurs are so far reluctant to meet the demands of Moriba’s agents.

With the clock ticking down on the transfer window time is running out to push a deal over the line.

Barcelona had been hoping to sign Moriba up on a new contract, but ran into a brick wall when negotiating with his representatives.

As such they sidelined the midfielder from the first team set-up.

Moriba has also attracted interest from Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and RB Leipzig and it remains to be seen if another club make a late entry into the race to rival Tottenham.