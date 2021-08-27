Former Manchester United stars turned Cristiano Ronaldo towards considering a returning to Old Trafford after he seemed destined to join Manchester City, according to ESPN.

Manchester City appeared favourites to sign the former Red Devil ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, but Manchester United jumped into the race to beat the Citizens to Ronaldo’s signature.

Manchester United confirmed the deal on Friday afternoon and Ronaldo is returning to Old Trafford from Juventus.

The Premier League side will pay a fee of just £12.8m to Juventus for the 36-year-old.

Manchester United were though not the favourites to sign Ronaldo and the turnaround has been dramatic.

It has been claimed that texts and messages from former Manchester United stars made an impression on Ronaldo.

Those messages worked as it turned the deal towards Manchester United’s favour as Ronaldo agreed to head back to Old Trafford.

Manchester United will now put Ronaldo through a medical in Lisbon, while the personal terms of the player will also be finalised.