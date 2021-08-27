Former England international John Barnes is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur taking what they can for Tanguy Ndombele and letting him leave is what is best for all parties involved.

Ndombele’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is under the scanner with the Frenchman yet to play a single minute of football under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo in pre-season and in competitive games.

The midfielder has informed Spurs that he is open to leaving before the transfer window slams shut and managing director of football Fabio Paratici is working hard to move him on, with swap deals also a possibility.

Spurs snapped up Ndombele in a club-record deal from Lyon in 2019, but ex-England star Barnes is of the view that Spurs should take what they can for him and let him leave as he is unhappy at the club.

Barnes explained that it is better for all parties involved to part ways, especially as he has decided he wants to leave, but believes Spurs will not be able to recoup the cash they spent on him.

“Tanguy Ndombele has been very hit and miss at Tottenham”, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“He is clearly a very good player, but no matter how good you are, you have to find the right club that suits your type of football, and Tottenham hasn’t necessarily worked out for him.

“If he’s decided he wants to leave the club, the best thing to do for Tottenham is to get that deal done so they have funds for other players and more harmony within the team.

“You don’t want unhappy players at the club, so if he has said he wants to leave, then it’s for the best.

“This is the easiest situation for a club to have, unlike trying to get rid of players who don’t want to go.

“It’s different to Harry Kane, who may have wanted to go, when Spurs wanted to keep him.

“They won’t get their £70m back for Ndombele, but if they can bite the bullet and take what they can, then that’s the best outcome for both parties.”

The transfer deadline is set for Tuesday night and it remains to be seen whether Spurs will be able to move Ndombele on before the clock runs out.