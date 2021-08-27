Harry Kane turned down a new contract offer from Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month as he hoped to seal a move to Manchester City, according to The Athletic.

Uncertainties around Kane’s future at Tottenham were put to bed this week as the striker confirmed that he will be continuing with the club this season.

Kane backed up his claim that he will be 100 per cent committed to the club by scoring a brace in their Europa Conference League tie against Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday.

With a move to Manchester City now off the cards, attention has turned towards whether the 28-year-old will sign a new deal with Spurs.

And it appears that Kane turned down a new contract offer from the north London giants earlier this month.

The England international had his heart set on a move to Manchester City at the time and had no intention of signing a new deal with Spurs.

While Kane could change his mind now, the offer that he turned down was time-limited and is longer on the table.

Now, the Englishman is unlikely to put pen to paper on a new deal with Tottenham soon.