John Barnes has backed Harvey Elliott to play a lot of games for Liverpool this season under Jurgen Klopp, but stressed he is not ready to play in the big games for the Reds.

Elliot had an impressive campaign on loan at Championship side Blackburn Rovers last term and thrust himself into boss Klopp’s plans at Anfield this season.

The 18-year-old was handed his first Premier League start of this term in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Burnley at the weekend following a cameo appearance against Norwich City in the season opener.

Liverpool legend Barnes has backed Elliott to clock up a lot of minutes in Reds colours this season under Klopp and sees him helping out the attack by slotting into midfield.

However, Barnes stressed that the teenager is not yet ready to feature in the big games for Liverpool, especially with more experienced senior players currently available to them.

“Harvey Elliott will be used the same way by Liverpool this season, as Curtis Jones was last”, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“He will feature in the team more often, but not in the big games.

“For the biggest games Liverpool have Thiago, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho, Naby Keita.

“Elliot won’t necessarily feature ahead of them.

“Depending on the game though, he will play against the so-called lesser opposition where Liverpool will have more possession, won’t be defending as much and you can then put him in as one of the midfield options, to play a more attacking role as they did with Curtis Jones.

“He isn’t ready yet, to come into these tougher matches ahead of Liverpool’s other options.”

Elliott will be determined to make the most out of every opportunity that comes his way this season and possibly nail down a starting spot under Klopp.