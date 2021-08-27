Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that there is set to be an imminent announcement on his future as he closes in on a move to Manchester United.

Ronaldo told Juventus that he wants to leave and has cleared his locker from the club’s training base ahead of flying out to Lisbon earlier today.

The 36-year-old forward was expected to join Manchester City until Manchester United intervened on Thursday night and he is now on his way back to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are set to pay an initial fee of €15m and another €8m in add-ons as they close in on an agreement with Juventus.

The 36-year-old forward has arrived in Lisbon and is now waiting for the clubs to agree on a fee.

But the player himself claimed that there is will be an announcement on his future sooner than expected.

He was quoted as saying tvi24pt when asked about his future: “They will know within an hour.”

Manchester United are already planning to put him through a medical in Lisbon ahead of his return.

Ronaldo scored 118 times in 292 appearances for Manchester United in his earlier stint while winning five Premier League titles and a Champions League.