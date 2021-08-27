Juventus now have a complete agreement with Everton striker Moise Kean and are pushing to thrash out a deal with the Toffees.

Following the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, Juventus are looking to bring in forwards and could snap up two players.

They want Kean, who they sold to Everton in 2019, and are in talks with the Toffees to reach an agreement.

Juventus now have a total agreement on terms with Kean, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.

The Italian side continued discussions with Everton on Friday as they try to strike a deal with Rafael Benitez’s team.

Everton are willing to let Kean move to Juventus on loan, but only if any deal contains an obligation to buy.

The Premier League side would like the obligation clause to be set at around €25m, guaranteeing that they will part with Kean on a permanent basis.

Kean spent last season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain in France and made an impression on the Ligue 1 club, but with no purchase option in the loan returned to Goodison Park.