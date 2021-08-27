Manchester United have received a boost in their hopes to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus as Manchester City will not be signing him, according to the Daily Mail.

The 36-year-old is keen to put an end to his association with Juventus and join a new club before the transfer window slams shut.

Ronaldo looked set to join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, with agent Jorge Mendes working with all parties involved to get a deal over the line.

However, it has emerged that the Premier League champions will not be signing the Portugal international from Juventus.

Ronaldo has been offered to Manchester City, but the Citizens will not pursue a deal for the former Sporting Lisbon star.

While a move to Manchester City is now off the cards for Ronaldo, Manchester United are said to have opened talks over a deal for the forward.

Juventus are claimed to want a fee in the region of €30m and it remains to be seen if the Red Devils are willing to meet Bianconeri’s demands.

Manchester United still have work to do if they are to re-sign Ronaldo, but they will be hopeful of completing the deal before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.