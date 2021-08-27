Cristiano Ronaldo looked set to join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, but Manchester United are now confident about re-signing the forward, according to talkSPORT.

The 36-year-old has one more year remaining on his contract with Juventus, but has made it clear that he wants to leave the club before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Manchester City have been tipped to acquire Ronaldo’s services, with super agent Jorge Mendes working to get a deal over the line.

However, there have been suggestions that Manchester United have made a late attempt to hijack the deal and take Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

And the Red Devils are now confident about beating Manchester United to the Portugal international’s signature.

Juventus are claimed to want a fee in the region of €30m for Ronaldo’s sale and it remains to be seen if Manchester United are willing to pay that sum.

The former Sporting Lisbon star has already bid adieu to his Juventus team-mates and was spotted boarding his private jet in Turin.

With just five more days remaining in the transfer window, it remains to be seen where the future lies for the 36-year-old.