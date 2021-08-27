Manchester United are planning a medical for Cristiano Ronaldo in Lisbon as the forward edges closer to a return to Old Trafford, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 36-year-old forward seemed on his way to Manchester City until this morning when the first claims of Manchester United showing an interest emerged.

And in a matter of hours, the saga has turned on its head and Manchester United are now the favourites to land him.

Manchester City are completely out of the race and Ronaldo is now expected to return to Old Trafford if he leaves Juventus.

It has been claimed Manchester United are already plotting to put him through a medical in Lisbon.

Ronaldo cleared out his locker at Juventus’ training base last night and said his goodbyes to his team-mates before flying out to Lisbon from Turin.

Manchester United are in talks with Jorge Mendes over agreeing on a contract and are prepared to meet Juventus’ €30m asking price.

The Premier League giants are planning ahead and a medical is being prepared for Ronaldo in Lisbon.

Even if the deal goes through, Manchester United’s new signing unlikely to meet his new team-mates before the end of the international break.