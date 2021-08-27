Manchester United have tabled an offer with Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo and the two clubs are now close to working out an agreement.

With Manchester City out of the race, Manchester United have a clear run at taking Ronaldo back to the Premier League and Old Trafford.

The Premier League giants have offered a contract to Ronaldo and the Portuguese is keen on a return to Old Trafford after getting messages from former team-mates.

Manchester United have accelerated their efforts to get a deal done as soon as possible and they have now put in a bid with Juventus.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Premier League side have tabled an offer worth €28m to take the 36-year-old back to Old Trafford.

The bid is close to the €30m Juventus want and the deal is now close to being agreed between the two clubs.

Ronaldo has told Juventus that he wants to leave and has cleared his locker at the club’s training base.

He is now Lisbon as he waits for the two clubs to work out an agreement over a fee for a sensational Old Trafford return.

Manchester United are reportedly planning a medical for Ronaldo in Lisbon.