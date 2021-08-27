Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is of the view that Matty Longstaff’s experience playing against big teams for Newcastle United will stand him in good stead at Pittodrie.

The Dons roped in Longstaff on a season-long loan deal from the Tyneside giants on Friday.

Longstaff had loan interest from several clubs in England, but ultimately choose to link up with Aberdeen boss Glass to continue his development on a temporary basis this season.

And Glass believes that the experience Longstaff gathered from playing in high-profile games against big teams for the Magpies will stand him in good stead in Scotland.

The Aberdeen boss expressed his delight in managing to land the Newcastle starlet, especially when he had options in England and has no doubt that he will have a positive impact at his new home.

“For a young player, Matty has already played in a good number of high-profile games for a top Club, against some of the biggest teams in England”, Glass told Aberdeen’s official site.

“We believe he is going to continue to make good progress here with us.

“We are pleased he has chosen Aberdeen to help him further his career, particularly as he had other high-profile options in England to consider.

“We’ve no doubt he will have a positive impact and will help us with the rest of our campaign.”

Longstaff signed a one-year contract extension at St. James’ Park before moving to north of the border and will be determined to kick on with his development under the former Magpies midfielder this season.