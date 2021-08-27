Morecambe striker Arthur Gnahoua has insisted that the Shrimps are more than capable of stopping Sheffield Wednesday’s streak of not conceding a goal so far in League One.

The Owls have had a fantastic start to the season, winning their last three games, after the opening matchday draw against Charlton Athletic, to sit top of the League One table.

In the process, the Owls have hit five goals with no reply from the opposition, to begin their stay in the third tier with four consecutive clean sheets.

While acknowledging the Owls’ superior form, Gnahoua stressed that the Shrimps have to treat their opponents as any other team in the third tier when the sides meet this weekend.

Speaking to Morecambe’s official site, Gnahoua said: “We’ve got to treat every team the same.

“Obviously it’s [Sheffield Wednesday] a good team, so we’ve got to be careful and defend properly, and hopefully we can do well.

“It’s going to be another tough game, obviously I’m sure we’ve played a lot of good teams this season, so of course we’re going to have confidence to play against these as well.”

The striker also expressed confidence in his team’s ability to put a stop to the Owls’ clean sheet record.

“I can’t believe it [Sheffield Wednesday not conceding a goal], but anything’s possible in football”, Gnahoua added.

“We can obviously change that with the team that we have, so hopefully we can get a goal.”

Morecambe are 16th in the table, having suffered defeat in their last two league games, and the Owls will be preparing to extend their run of form while condemning the Shrimps to a further defeat.