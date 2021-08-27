Paris Saint-Germain have sounded over Erling Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola over whether the Manchester United and Manchester City target could be prised away from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

With just five more days remaining in the transfer window, there are uncertainties regarding Kylian Mbappe’s future at PSG.

The France international has entered the final year of his contract with PSG and Real Madrid have already tested their resolve by submitting an offer.

While PSG were quick to turn Real Madrid’s initial offer down, Los Blancos have returned with an improved offer of around £145.6m.

As Real Madrid show determination to land Mbappe this summer, PSG could choose to cash in on the forward to avoid the prospect of losing him on a free transfer next year.

With Mbappe potentially on his way out of the club, PSG have identified Borrusia Dortmund’s Haaland as a top target to replace the Frenchman.

Borussia Dortmund have been adamant that Haaland is not for sale this summer, but PSG are prepared to test their resolve and have touched base with the player’s agent Raiola to check whether he can be prised away from the club this summer.

PSG, who are said to have identified Everton’s Richarlison as another option to replace Mbappe, are pushing to see if they can use the money they would receive from Mbappe’s sale to convince Borussia Dortmund to change their stance over Haaland.

Haaland was wanted by Chelsea this summer, while Manchester City and Manchester United have been linked with lining up a swoop next summer.