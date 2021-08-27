Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo is of the view that Raphinha feeds on the energy of the crowd and suggested that his fantastic display against Everton last weekend left Lucas Digne flabbergasted.

Raphinha scored the equaliser in the second-half to earn Leeds a 2-2 draw and it was the winger’s third goal in as many games against Everton.

The match was played in front of a boisterous Elland Road crowd as the fans were back in the stadium after having mostly missed Leeds United’s return season to the Premier League.

Dorigo feels that Raphinha is energised by the backing of the supporters and the more they cheer him the more he wants to make a fool out of the opposition full-back.

The Whites legend pointed to the game against Everton last weekend as example, expressing his opinion that Digne was often left in no-man’s land by Raphinha to the point Toffees boss Rafael Benitez was contemplating drastic actions.

Speaking on the official Leeds United Podcast, Dorigo said: “He [Raphinha] absolutely loves it [the energy of the crowd] and the more that you cheer him the more that he wants to take the mickey out of the full-back.

“Digne didn’t know whether he was coming or going.

“I thought at one point Benitez had to go out onto the pitch and unscrew him out of the pitch because he was turning left and right, [saying] ‘where’s he gone?’

“But yes Raphinha was magnificent.”

Raphinha impressed immensely in his first season for the Whites last time out and he will be hoping that the game he had against Everton is a sign of things to come for the rest of the campaign.