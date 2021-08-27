Leeds United new boy Leo Hjelde believes the Whites have the best manager in the world in the shape of Marcelo Bielsa and has lauded the football the Argentine’s team play.

The defender became the latest addition to Leeds Under-23s, arriving at Elland Road from Scottish Premiership giants Celtic on Friday.

Hjelde, who has been capped at international level for Norway at Under-16s, 17s and 18s, is now set to link up with Mark Jackson in the Under-23s side.

The ex-Celtic starlet has revealed just seeing the direction Leeds are currently heading in made him want to be join, while he was also tempted to work with the best manager in the world in Bielsa.

“I feel like Leeds are the right club for me because I really liked the way they play”, Hjelde told LUTV.

“I think they have got the best manager in the world right now.

“And just looking at where the club is heading in the future, I wanted to be a part of it.”

Hjelde added that he likes to go forward and play out from the back and believes his qualities suit Leeds’ style of play under Bielsa.

“I am good with the ball.

“I like to play out from the back.

“I would say I like to defend one vs one as well.

“I like to get forward but I also like to defend as well, so I think I will suit this club.”

Having made his move south of the border, Hjelde will now be determined to kick on with his development with Leeds Under-23s and possibly catch the eye of Bielsa soon.