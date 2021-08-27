Chelsea hitman Timo Werner has been proposed to Juventus as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, it has been claimed in Italy.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that Ronaldo wants to leave the club before the window slams shut and Manchester City have emerged as his potential destination, while a return to Manchester United is also possible.

The Bianconeri are compiling a list of strikers to potentially replace the Portuguese, with the likes of Everton’s Moise Kean, Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi and Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca among the top candidates.

Juventus’s shortlist of striker targets also includes a clutch of other names and, according to Turin based daily, Tuttosport, Chelsea hitman Werner has also been proposed.

The German arrived at Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig last summer, but struggled to find his rhythm in his first season in England.

Chelsea roped in Romelu Lukaku to be their first-choice number 9 earlier this month, and Werner is now expected to see less minutes than last term.

With Ronaldo tipped to leave Juventus in the coming days, a move to Turin, if they are interested, could hand Werner an opportunity to clock up minutes on a more regular basis.

It remains to be seen whether the Serie A giants will consider the Chelsea man as a potential recruit with less than five days left in the transfer window.