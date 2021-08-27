Tottenham Hotspur believe the possibility of signing Barcelona’s 18-year-old midfielder is too good an opportunity to turn down this summer, according to football.london.

The teenage midfielder is expected to leave Barcelona before the end of the transfer window after spending the entire summer locked in a contract standoff with the club.

He has a year left on his current deal and Barcelona want a fee of €20m for him; if he does not leave they are prepared to continue freezing him out.

Tottenham are reportedly the frontrunners to land the midfielder and are in talks with his agent and Barcelona over agreeing a deal.

It has been claimed Spurs believe not taking the opportunity to sign one of the most highly-rated young midfield talent in the game would be criminal this summer.

Moriba is available and the north London club are prepared to make the most by getting their hands on the midfielder.

The deal is expected to be hard to negotiate because of Barcelona and the player’s financial demands.

But the north London club are working on it with a view to snapping up a massive young talent in Moriba.

RB Leipzig are also interested in the midfielder but for the moment, Spurs have the edge in the race to sign him.