Wolverhampton Wanderers are continuing negotiations with Lille over centre-back Sven Botman having seen the Ligue 1 side knock back their opening offer for him, according to Sky Sports News.

New Wolves boss Bruno Lage is keen on bolstering his backline and has several centre-backs in his sights, including Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo, Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car and Lille man Botman.

The 21-year-old has been linked with leaving Lille this summer and in addition to Wolves has interest from La Liga giants Sevilla.

Wolves pressed on the accelerator for the Dutchman and slapped in an opening bid for him, but saw Lille knock back their proposal.

However, the Midlands side are yet to bow out of the race for Botman and are continuing talks with the Ligue 1 champions over him.

Sevilla have identified Botman as a potential replacement for Jules Kounde, who could leave for Chelsea, and can offer him Champions League football while also competing for a top four finish in La Liga.

But it is understood Botman is interested in plying his trade in the Premier League, which Wolves can give him the chance to do.

The ex-Ajax man has four years remaining on his current contract at the Ligue 1 side and they are keen on keeping hold of him beyond the window.

But Wolves will be hoping they can get a breakthrough in negotiations with Lille and seal a deal for the defender before the window slams shut on Tuesday.