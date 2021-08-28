Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s meeting with Brighton in a Premier League clash.

Rafael Benitez takes his Toffees team to the south coast on the back of a solid start to the season, with a win over Southampton and a draw at Leeds United.

They were in midweek action in the EFL Cup and grabbed a 2-1 win at Huddersfield Town, a game in which Moise Kean was sent off.

As a result Kean is suspended.

Benitez selects Jordan Pickford in goal today, while at full-back he picks Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne. In central defence, Benitez goes with Mason Holgate and Michael Keane.

Further up the pitch Everton deploy Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure as they look to control midfield, while Demari Gray and Andros Townsend support Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Benitez wants to shake things up he has options on the bench, including Alex Iwobi and Andre Gomes.

Everton Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Gray, Townsend, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Begovic, Lonergan, Kenny, Iwobi, Nkounkou, Gomes, Gordon, Branthwaite