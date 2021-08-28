Willian is ripping up his Arsenal contract to leave the club to join Brazilian outfit Corinthians, according to Sky Sports News.

The winger has another two years left to run on a lucrative contract at the Emirates Stadium which currently earns him £240,000 a week.

He has now agreed to terminate his deal at Arsenal, which will save the club around £20m in wages, and is a gesture which is said to have amazed the directors.

The move will hand Arsenal more space on their wage bill, but it remains to be seen if they will use the development to make more signings before the transfer window closes.

Once his contract is officially terminated, Willian will move to Corinthians.

He will earn 70 per cent less than he picked up at Arsenal.

The winger came through the youth ranks at Corinthians and broke into the club’s senior team before leaving South America to join Shakhtar Donetsk in the Ukraine.

Arsenal signed Willian last year following his seven-year spell at Chelsea, but he has struggled to make an impact.